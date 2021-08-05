A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See the full list of events below.
Monday
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Tuesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga will take place at 6 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. The class has a $5 fee and registration is available here.
Wednesday
Flow into Joy Yoga will take place at 10 a.m. Join us for a mixed level gentle flow yoga class where we will explore all the elements of a yoga practice - breath, positive affirmations, poses, meditation, and relaxation. Register online here.
Feldenkrais: Movement for comfort and ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state. The class has a $5 fee and registration is available here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. The class has a $5 fee and registration is available here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. featuring a free matinee for adults and teens. Register is available here.
Saturday
Cross Stitch and Talk will take place at 10 a.m. Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby. No registration required.
ACT Science Class will take place at 1:30 p.m. This is the online version of the ACT Science class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens, and collaborative whiteboards. The class has a $90 fee and registration is available here.
Sunday
ACT English Class will take place at 1 p.m. This is the online version of the ACT English class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens, and collaborative whiteboards. The class has a $90 fee and registration is available here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
