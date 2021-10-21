USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
 
Monday

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration is required.

Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.

Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Coach Tiffany will guide kids in the beginning, intermediate and advanced strategies, no matter their skill or experience level! Boards are included, as well as a Gold membership to chesskid.com. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Payment will be collected at the beginning of class. We accept exact cash or check payable to the Brentwood Library. Visa and Master Cards are accepted with an additional processing fee. Register online here.

Tuesday

Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading "Ella Minnow Pea" by Mark Dunn. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out. No registration is required.

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

Writing the Unseen will take place at 4 p.m. Many of the scariest events in horror books and movies happen just out of sight, and many of the most frightening villains are ones that we rarely see. In this workshop, we’ll talk about tips for writing the unseen. Then we'll start our own stories filled with dark corners. Register online here.
 
Wednesday
 
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
 
Journal Together Online will take place at 4 p.m. Tune in each month to journal together with a guided prompt! Register online here.
 
Thursday

Pizza and Pages will take place place at 4 p.m. where we eat pizza, discuss a different book genre each month and get a sneak peek at some upcoming titles. Register online here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.

Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.

Saturday

Teen Yoga will take place at 10:30 a.m. The practice of yoga in the vinyasa style uses simple postures and breathing techniques that help calm the nervous system and relieve stress. Teens can gain lifelong benefits for their physical and mental health through the practice of yoga. Register online here.

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

2nd Annual Book-tacular will take place at 3 p.m. Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Halloween Book-tacular! Last year was a howling success, so the Friends will once again host our little goblins and gremlins! We will have 15 treat stations throughout the library, and the first 250 children will receive a book! Come dressed as your favorite literary character. We promise a skele-ton of fun! Ages 12 and under.

Teen Scream Halloween Bash will take place at 6 p.m. TAB presents the Teen Scream Halloween Bash! Teens 12-18 are welcome to attend. We'll have tricks, treats, spooky stories and more. There's even a Costume Contest!
 
Sunday
 
DND Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18. No registration required. 
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here