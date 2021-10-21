Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration is required.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Coach Tiffany will guide kids in the beginning, intermediate and advanced strategies, no matter their skill or experience level! Boards are included, as well as a Gold membership to chesskid.com. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Payment will be collected at the beginning of class. We accept exact cash or check payable to the Brentwood Library. Visa and Master Cards are accepted with an additional processing fee. Register online here.
Tuesday
Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading "Ella Minnow Pea" by Mark Dunn. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out. No registration is required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Pizza and Pages will take place place at 4 p.m. where we eat pizza, discuss a different book genre each month and get a sneak peek at some upcoming titles. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
SaturdayTeen Yoga will take place at 10:30 a.m. The practice of yoga in the vinyasa style uses simple postures and breathing techniques that help calm the nervous system and relieve stress. Teens can gain lifelong benefits for their physical and mental health through the practice of yoga. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
2nd Annual Book-tacular will take place at 3 p.m. Mark your calendars for the 2nd Annual Halloween Book-tacular! Last year was a howling success, so the Friends will once again host our little goblins and gremlins! We will have 15 treat stations throughout the library, and the first 250 children will receive a book! Come dressed as your favorite literary character. We promise a skele-ton of fun! Ages 12 and under.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.