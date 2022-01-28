The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
Monday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No Registration is required.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots and more! Register online here.
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Thursday
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and to improve body movement and psychological state. The class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Teen Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Saturday
Storytime with Officer Bady will take place at 11:30 a.m. in which children of all ages are invited to join Officer Bady from the Brentwood Police Department! Walk-ins are welcome! Register online here.
Yoga for Kids will take place at 1 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.
Creative Writing with The Porch will take place at 2 p.m. Children (ages 8-12) are invited to join us to learn more about writing fiction with The Porch. The Porch is an organization based in Nashville that strives to educate and inspire writers as well as connect writers and readers. Register online here.
Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.
Sunday
Writing Support Group will take place at 3:30 p.m. Come and discuss those writing quandaries that only other writers understand. We will have an inspirational and timed writing sprint in the beginning. We are not a critique group. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.