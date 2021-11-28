Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.
Teen Investing Club will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Wednesday
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Teen Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Yoga for Kids will take place at 2 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.
