USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. See the full list of events below.
 
Monday
 
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration is required.

Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.

Teen Investing Club will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.

Tuesday
 
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

Wednesday

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.

Thursday

Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Teen Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.

Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.

Saturday
 
Morning With Santa will take place at 9 a.m. with tickets for the Magic Show available at the Children's Service Desk. Magic shows with Scott Humston are at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. Tickets for the Magic Shows are available at the Children's Service Desk, spaces are limited. Enjoy refreshments, giveaways, and of course, Santa Claus. 
 
Creative Writing Club will take place at 1 p.m. Children aged 8-12 are are invited to join us for Creative Writing Club. Each child will get a writing journal to take home, and we will learn how to use our five senses to help us write winter stories! Register online here.

Yoga for Kids will take place at 2 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.

Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here