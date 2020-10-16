The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, register online at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood.
Wednesday
League of Women Voters will host a free virtual event at 1 p.m. featuring guest speaker Jeffrey Barrie who has advocated for environmental solutions throughout his professional career, which he launched in 1993 after graduating from UCLA with a B.A. in Environmental Studies. Register online here.
Thursday
What is Dyslexia? Signs and Solutions will be a free program at 6:30 p.m. where Erin Paske will share the signs of dyslexia that every parent, grandparent, and teacher needs to know. Registration online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
