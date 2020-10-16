USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.

Monday

An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, register online at redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. 

Wednesday

League of Women Voters will host a free virtual event at 1 p.m. featuring guest speaker Jeffrey Barrie who has advocated for environmental solutions throughout his professional career, which he launched in 1993 after graduating from UCLA with a B.A. in Environmental Studies. Register online here.

Thursday

What is Dyslexia? Signs and Solutions will be a free program at 6:30 p.m. where Erin Paske will share the signs of dyslexia that every parent, grandparent, and teacher needs to know. Registration online here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here.

ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS 

The library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.
 
Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world! Watch the program anytime here.
 
Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where we make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.
 
Question Corner is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

