On Tuesday, students can decompress with help from visiting dogs from the Williamson County Animal Shelter.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children (ages 6-12) are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop in classes. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Financial Workshop will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - Own the Future: Discussing the innovative trends of the future and how an investor may want to participate in these themes. Register online here.
Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots and more! Register online here.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Pizza and Pages will take place at 4 p.m. Pizza and Pages, where we eat pizza, discuss a different book genre each month and get a sneak peek at some upcoming titles. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Families are invited to join us in the Storytime Room for a Holiday Movie Matinee. Register online here.
Sunday
Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
