A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Monday
Move on Mondays will take place at 10 a.m. Tired of being cooped up inside with nothing interesting to do? Join us outside the Meeting Rooms for a walk at the library to discover new things and enjoy “brain breaks” along the way. Water and snacks provided.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
Tuesday
Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. This club is for teens ages 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. This program is free, but registration is required. Register online here.
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga is a new program at 6 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.
Wednesday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online here.
Financial Workshop will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - Talking to Your Children: Six keys to building a solid financial future with your children. Register online here.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Fandom Debates will take place at 4 p.m. Learn debating skills while arguing about your favorite fandom topics! Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
