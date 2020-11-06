A variety of in person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library. See all of the events below.
Monday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will be held to battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. For more information click here.
Tuesday
Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who can have fun while learning new skills in this program following CodeAcademy tutorials. Registration is available online here.
A Virtual Talk with Jessica Van Dyke of the Tennessee Innocence Project will be held at 6:30 p.m. The organization works to help exonerate those wrongly convicted through DNA testing and reforms to the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice. Registration is available online here.
Wednesday
CrafterZOOM will take place at 4 p.m. where online participants aged 7-12 can meet up online and create crafts using common household items! Watch links will be emailed to registered participants an hour before the program begins. Registration is available online here.
Thursday
Sprechen Sie Deutsch? Did your ancestors come from Germany? Find ways to trace your ancestors back to their hometown and look at local German records with Learn About Your German Ancestors at 6 p.m. Registration is available online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.
Sunday
The Great College Funding Gap will take place at 4 p.m. to help 8th-11th graders looking to go to college without taking on debt. Join us online for this free presentation. Registration is available online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
