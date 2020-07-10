The Brentwood Library continues with its event offerings for the week of July 13 through July 19. Check out all of the events below.
Monday
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.
View past projects here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3716524421710514/
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to do "Kintsugi."
Find past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3013667515383602/
Knights, Knaves, and Knuckleheads is a free program at 1 p.m. featuring the Runaway Puppet Theater who will tell the story of how King Arthur found his Knights of the Round Table in their production "Knights, Knaves, & Knuckleheads!"
This performance will be available for a limited time! Watch it now at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT-6G0DmrBc&feature=youtu.be
Wednesday
Storytime Online with Miss Pat is a free program at 10 a.m. where participants can see a video with their favorite storyteller.
View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/1518469691658004/
League of Women Voters Presentation is a free program at 1 p.m. where attendees can learn more about public policies and issues to make informed decisions about the matters that impact their communities.
The League of Women Voters of Tennessee Vice-President and State Advocacy Chair Debby Gould will highlight the organization’s current important programs, the non-partisan voter services and activities, as well as plans underway to celebrate the centennial anniversary in 2020 of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Registration is available online.
In this session Michele Wolfson will answer these questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free. Registration is available online.
Thursday
Author Talk with Andrew Maraniss is a free program at 6:30 p.m. where attendees can join a virtual talk with local Author Andrew Maraniss. Maraniss is the author of "Games of Deception" and New York Times bestseller "Strong Inside."
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions. How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together!
Email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online.
View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/277130300388061/
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.