Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
The library is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m. to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Teen Yoga will take place at 10:30 a.m. The practice of yoga in the vinyasa style uses simple postures and breathing techniques that help calm the nervous system and relieve stress. Teens can gain lifelong benefits for their physical and mental health through the practice of yoga. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
