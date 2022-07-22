The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
See the full list of events below.
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library:
Monday, July 25
The Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 pm. All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration is required.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Welcome to Crafting Power Hour! Drop by the library to make String Art! Register online here.
Tuesday, July 26
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle-moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. The class fee is $5. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Magician Rodney Kelley will do a magical performance at 1 p.m. No registration is required.
Read with Biscuit Spots are limited! Who has four paws and loves to read? Biscuit does! Biscuit is our sweet and loving Love on a Leash Partner who loves to meet new friends. Children ages 5-12 are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Biscuit for 15 minutes. Bring your own books or choices will be provided! Register online here.
Wednesday, July 27
Financial Workshop – Online will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - Mid-Year Outlook 2022: What might be in store for investors the rest of this year. Register online here.
Financial Workshop will take place at 2 p.m. Join Joe Budd in this workshop - Mid-Year Outlook 2022: What might be in store for investors the rest of this year. Register online here.
Lego Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4 p.m. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination, and we’ll provide the Legos®. Register online here.
Iced Tea Tasting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Join us at the library to sample and discuss different Iced Teas! Register online here.
Thursday, July 28
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online at redcrossblood.org.
Animology will take place at 1 p.m. Kids can meet animals from around the world. Register online here.
Friday, July 29
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. The class fee is $5. Register online here.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online at redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, July 30
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Yoga for Kids will take place at 11:15 a.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? All children (ages 5-12) are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Class fee is $10. Register online here.
Creative Writing Club will take place at 1 p.m. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us for Creative Writing Club. Each child will get a writing journal to take home, and we will learn how to write with creativity. This session will be all about poetry. Kids will learn about poetry, and then write their own freestyle poems! Register online here.
Sunday, July 31
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. The class fee is $5. Register online here.
