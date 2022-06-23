The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
Red Cross Blood Drives
Register Online at redcrossblood.org
11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club
No registration required
12:30 pm - All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9201034
4:00 pm - Welcome to Crafting Power Hour! Drop by the library to make seashell picture frames.
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231946
10:00 am - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Pre-School Story Time
No registration required
10:00 am & 11:00 am, Tuesday & Wednesday
Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale.
Magician Scott Humston
No registration required
1:00 pm - Scott’s show is full of music, magic, stories, songs, while messages about honesty, self-respect, cooperation and other qualities are discussed via entertainment and involvement. It is a mix of music that inspires and comedy that will have folks laughing like they haven't laughed in a long time.
Read with Biscuit
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9322436
Who has 4 paws and loves to read? Biscuit, our sweet and loving Love on a Leash Partner! Biscuit loves to meet new friends and children of all ages! All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Biscuit for 15 minutes. Bring your own books or choices will be provided!Wednesday
Art Lessons for Ages 8 - 9
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9032914
1:00 pm - Children will have fun learning the basics of drawing using a variety of techniques.
Thursday
Create with Me Under the Sea
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9076750
10:00 am - Children ages 4 -5 can come create an ocean related craft.
Art Lessons for Ages 8 - 9
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9032952
1:00 pm - Children will have fun learning the basics of drawing using a variety of techniques.
Gentle Yoga with Kim - Class fee $5
Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9326722
9:00 am - With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice.
Red Cross Blood Drives
Register Online at redcrossblood.org
11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Teen Anime Club
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9133711
4:00pm - Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga!
Saturday
Saturday Story Time
No registration required
10:30 am - Come enjoy a story with a short craft!
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9325992
1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.