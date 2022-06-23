Front-View-Brentwood-Library
By David Walsh

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. 

See the full list of events below.
 
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library:
 
Monday

Red Cross Blood Drives

Register Online at redcrossblood.org

11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club

No registration required

12:30 pm - All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. 

Crafting Power Hour

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9201034

4:00 pm - Welcome to Crafting Power Hour! Drop by the library to make seashell picture frames.

Tuesday

Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231946

10:00 am - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. 

Pre-School Story Time

No registration required

10:00 am & 11:00 am, Tuesday & Wednesday

Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale.

Magician Scott Humston

No registration required

1:00 pm - Scott’s show is full of music, magic, stories, songs, while messages about honesty, self-respect, cooperation and other qualities are discussed via entertainment and involvement. It is a mix of music that inspires and comedy that will have folks laughing like they haven't laughed in a long time.

Read with Biscuit

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9322436

Who has 4 paws and loves to read? Biscuit, our sweet and loving Love on a Leash Partner! Biscuit loves to meet new friends and children of all ages! All children (ages 5-12) are invited to improve their literacy skills by reading with Biscuit for 15 minutes. Bring your own books or choices will be provided!

Wednesday

Art Lessons for Ages 8 - 9

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9032914

1:00 pm - Children will have fun learning the basics of drawing using a variety of techniques.

Thursday

Create with Me Under the Sea

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9076750

10:00 am - Children ages 4 -5 can come create an ocean related craft. 

Art Lessons for Ages 8 - 9

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9032952

1:00 pm - Children will have fun learning the basics of drawing using a variety of techniques.

Ventriloquist Gene Cordova

No Registration required

1:00 pm - Through ventriloquism, illusions, comedy, colorful balloon twisting, audience participation and high-energy antics, Gene Cordoba shares exciting adventures for everyone.

Fandom Fifth: Mermaids and Monsters
 
4:00 pm - In this teen program we will celebrate mermaids, sea monsters, and other mythical ocean creatures.

Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim - Class fee $5

Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9326722

9:00 am - With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. 

Red Cross Blood Drives

Register Online at redcrossblood.org

11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Teen Anime Club

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9133711

4:00pm - Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga!

Saturday

Saturday Story Time

No registration required

10:30 am - Come enjoy a story with a short craft!

Sunday

Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9325992

1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here