A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will take place at 12:30 p.m. All May Jongg players are welcome to attend, and no registration is required. Bring a set if you have one.
Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! This week's craft is Intuitive Mark Making. Register online here.
Tuesday
Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register Online at redcrossblood.org
Evening Mindful Flow Yoga - Class fee $5
Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8065140
6:00 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Medicare Made Simple
Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/7796001
6:00 pm - Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time.
Wednesday, August 18
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Thursday
Bridge Night at the Library will take place at 5:30 p.m. Know how to play Bridge and want to practice? Come on over for an evening of Bridge! We'll provide the card tables and cards. Note: There will not be an instructor present at this program. This is an opportunity for people to play and practice. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Saturday
Fresh Air and Family will take place at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 8-12 are invited to go on a family nature walk. Meet us outside in front of the Library, and don't forget your water! No registration is required.
Sunday
Writing Support Group will take place at 3 p.m. Come and discuss those writing quandaries that only other writers understand. We will have an inspirational and timed writing sprint in the beginning. We are not a critique group. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
