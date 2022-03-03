Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Next Steps Investing Club (for Teens) - Online will take place at 4 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Wednesday
We will have two winners in each of the three age categories: one selection from a juried panel and one people's choice selection. The three winners of a juried panel will receive prizes of $50 each, and the 3 “people’s choice” winners will receive prizes of $25 each
Entries will be on display and voting will be in April with results announced in May. More information can be found here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.Saturday
Cross Stitch and Talk will take place at 10 a.m. Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby. No registration is required.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Yoga for Kids will take place at 1 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
