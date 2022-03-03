USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
 
Monday

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Next Steps Investing Club (for Teens) - Online will take place at 4 p.m.  Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.

Tuesday

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.

Wednesday

Thursday
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and to improve body movement and psychological state. The class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
 
The Friends of the Brentwood Library are sponsoring our first-ever Tiny Art Take and Make Contest Participants will pick up their tiny canvases at the Circulation desk between March 10-28. 
 
Use any media, supplies, and theme that you wish! Return your finished artwork to the Circulation Desk by March 29. The contest is open to ages 5 and up.

We will have two winners in each of the three age categories: one selection from a juried panel and one people's choice selection. The three winners of a juried panel will receive prizes of $50 each, and the 3 “people’s choice” winners will receive prizes of $25 each 

Entries will be on display and voting will be in April with results announced in May. More information can be found here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.

Saturday

Cross Stitch and Talk will take place at 10 a.m. Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby. No registration is required.

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

Yoga for Kids will take place at 1 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Payment of $10 will be collected at the beginning of class. Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.

Marc Berger Concert will take place at 2 p.m. Marc is a nationally touring artist and lifelong New Yorker who fell in love with the American West on a cross-country trip in his early 20s. He's performed at Austin’s SXSW Music Festival and the Kerrville Folk Festival and opened shows for Bob Dylan and other national acts. His critically acclaimed current release, RIDE, is a collection of songs all having to do with the romance of the West. At this special concert, Marc will perform songs from RIDE and share memorable stories about his experiences as an easterner in the mountain and desert West. Register online here.
 
Sunday

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here