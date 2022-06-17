USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. 

See the full list of events below.
 
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library: 
 
Monday

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club

No registration required

12:30 pm - All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. 

Mario Kart Madness

 
3:00 pm - Are you the world's best Mario Kart player? Prove it in this teen-only tournament! Bring your Nintendo Switch or cheer on your friends! (There will be no extra Switches available at this event.)
 
Tuesday

Stitching for Charity

No registration required

10:00 am - Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions.

Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231929

1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. 

Pre-School Story Time

No registration required

10:00 am & 11:00 am, Tuesday & Wednesday

Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale.

Red Cross Blood Drives

Register Online at redcrossblood.org

11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Magician Bruce Amato

No registration required

1:00 pm - Join us for a show consisting of magic, comedy, and audience participation with a focus on the importance of reading.  Bruce will dazzle us with his marvelous magic and comical antics, and he never fails to delight his audience.  
 
Wednesday

Financial Workshop - Online

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8522484

12:00 pm - Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - The Psychology of Investing: How emotions can impact your investment success.

Financial Workshop

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8522498

2:00 pm - Join Joe Budd in this workshop - The Psychology of Investing: How emotions can impact your investment success.

Seafaring Tales and Treasures (Ages 6-10)
 
2:00 pm - Each week enjoy a swashbuckling tale and craft your own treasures to take home.  Dive the depths to meet a mystical mermaid who grants wishes, a very hungry Alaskan Yupik boy, daring dastardly pirates, and more amazing seafaring tales.
 
Lego Club (Grades K - 2)
 
3:00 pm - Join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos® Parental Supervisor required for all five-year-olds.
 
Lego Club (Grades 3 - 5)
4:00 pm - Join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos® 

Thursday
 
Commotion in the Ocean (Ages 4 - 5)
 
10:00 am - Set sail on the seven seas through music and movement in this preschool class. We will explore the ocean as we sing songs, play instruments, and move our bodies. Parents are welcome to join the fun! 
 
Zoom with Sea Turtles
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9133276
 
10:00 am - Calling all turtle enthusiasts! Join us for a live, virtual session with The Turtle Hospital. The Turtle Hospital is a fully functioning veterinary hospital that rescues, rehabs, and releases sea turtles in the Florida Keys. This educational program includes a walk-through of the rehabilitation area and a chance to meet some sea turtle patients. You can join us in the Learning Lab to watch from the library or tune in from home! A link will be shared with all who register before the program begins.

Red Cross Blood Drives

Register Online at redcrossblood.org

11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Farmer Jason
No registration required
1:00 pm - Farmer Jason draws his musical influences from folk, country, and rock ‘n’ roll with a dash of DIY punk rock to teach kids about farm life and the wonders of nature. Grab a pitchfork, or your guitar, and climb aboard the tractor!
 
Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim - Class fee $5

Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231792

9:00 am - With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. 

Tai Chi and Qigong - Class fee $5

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231754

11:00 am - This course will teach students Yang style Tai Chi and Qigong. Through this course, students will gain experience in the movements designed to cultivate the internal energy known in Chinese as ‘qi’, and understand how practicing Tai Chi and Qigong can help enhance one’s physical and mental engagement and improve his/her overall well-being. 

Saturday

Cross Stitch and Talk

No registration required

10:00 am - Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby.

Saturday Story Time

No registration required

10:30 am - Come enjoy a story with a short craft!

Sunday, June 26

Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231653

1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. 

Set Sail for Disaster

Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9172531

2:00 pm - Join us at the library for an immersive, murder mystery party! You have been invited on a pleasure cruise by Captain Michael Von Ammon. The guest list includes a number of the Captain's friends, family members, and business associates, as well as the crew of the Captain's sixty-foot yacht, the Elizabeth May. Everyone is expecting an evening cruise replete with dinner, drinks, and dancing - they aren't expecting foul weather, the murder of someone on board, or a sudden shipwreck on a deserted island in the uncharted Caribbean. 

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here