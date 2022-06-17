The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club
No registration required
12:30 pm - All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Stitching for Charity
No registration required
10:00 am - Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions.
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231929
1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Pre-School Story Time
No registration required
10:00 am & 11:00 am, Tuesday & Wednesday
Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale.
Red Cross Blood Drives
Register Online at redcrossblood.org
11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
1:00 pm - Join us for a show consisting of magic, comedy, and audience participation with a focus on the importance of reading. Bruce will dazzle us with his marvelous magic and comical antics, and he never fails to delight his audience.
Financial Workshop - Online
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8522484
12:00 pm - Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - The Psychology of Investing: How emotions can impact your investment success.
Financial Workshop
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8522498
2:00 pm - Join Joe Budd in this workshop - The Psychology of Investing: How emotions can impact your investment success.
Thursday
Red Cross Blood Drives
Register Online at redcrossblood.org
11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
No registration required
Gentle Yoga with Kim - Class fee $5
Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231792
9:00 am - With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice.
Tai Chi and Qigong - Class fee $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231754
11:00 am - This course will teach students Yang style Tai Chi and Qigong. Through this course, students will gain experience in the movements designed to cultivate the internal energy known in Chinese as ‘qi’, and understand how practicing Tai Chi and Qigong can help enhance one’s physical and mental engagement and improve his/her overall well-being.
Cross Stitch and Talk
No registration required
10:00 am - Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby.
Saturday Story Time
No registration required
10:30 am - Come enjoy a story with a short craft!
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231653
1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Set Sail for Disaster
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9172531
2:00 pm - Join us at the library for an immersive, murder mystery party! You have been invited on a pleasure cruise by Captain Michael Von Ammon. The guest list includes a number of the Captain's friends, family members, and business associates, as well as the crew of the Captain's sixty-foot yacht, the Elizabeth May. Everyone is expecting an evening cruise replete with dinner, drinks, and dancing - they aren't expecting foul weather, the murder of someone on board, or a sudden shipwreck on a deserted island in the uncharted Caribbean.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.