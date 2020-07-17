The Brentwood Library continues with its event offerings for the week of July 20 through July 26.
Check out all of the events below.
Monday
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.
View past projects here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3716524421710514/
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to make "DIY Sock Dog Toys"
Find past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3013667515383602/
Medicare Made Simple Webinar LIVE is a free program at 6 p.m. Attendees can join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older making a decision on Medicare and would like to be more educated during an overwhelming time. Registration is available online.
Birding with Stacy LIVE is a free program at 6 p.m. where attendees will play some Kahoot Trivia games all related to birds but with a few twists. You will need 2 devices to participate - one to get on the ZOOM Call (laptop suggested) and one to play Kahoot (smartphone or tablet). Plus, more suggestions for bird-related games, movies, and books! Registration is available online.
Wednesday
Storytime Online with Miss Pat is a free program at 10 a.m. where participants can see a video with their favorite storyteller.
View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/1518469691658004/
Thursday
Financial Workshop LIVE is a free program at noon where attendees can take a look at the 2020 Mid-Year Outlook and see what might be in store for investors the rest of the year. Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8383499492317758479
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions. How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together!
Email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online.
View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/277130300388061/
Saturday
