The Brentwood Library continues with its event offerings for the week of July 20 through July 26.

Check out all of the events below. 

Monday 

Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.

View past projects here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3716524421710514/

Tuesday 

Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to make "DIY Sock Dog Toys"

Find past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3013667515383602/

Medicare Made Simple Webinar LIVE is a free program at 6 p.m. Attendees can join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older making a decision on Medicare and would like to be more educated during an overwhelming time. Registration is available online.

Birding with Stacy LIVE is a free program at 6 p.m. where attendees will play some Kahoot Trivia games all related to birds but with a few twists. You will need 2 devices to participate - one to get on the ZOOM Call (laptop suggested) and one to play Kahoot (smartphone or tablet). Plus, more suggestions for bird-related games, movies, and books! Registration is available online.

Wednesday 

Storytime Online with Miss Pat is a free program at 10 a.m. where participants can see a video with their favorite storyteller.

View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/1518469691658004/ 

Social Security Workshop LIVE is a free program at 6 p.m. where attendees can take part in an online Educational Webinar on Social Security planning. Attendees will learn about types of benefits, best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Registration is available online.

Thursday

Financial Workshop LIVE is a free program at noon where attendees can take a look at the 2020 Mid-Year Outlook and see what might be in store for investors the rest of the year. Register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8383499492317758479

Friday

Gentle Yoga is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.

Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions. How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! 

Email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online. 

View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/277130300388061/

Saturday

Virtual ACT Practice Test LIVE will take place at 9 a.m. and has a class fee of $10. 
 
Students may pick up the exam packet from our the Brentwood Library before July 25th. Students will submit their answers by emailing or texting a picture of their answer sheet after the exam for scoring. Follow up group Zoom sessions to share score reports will be scheduled for the following week. Registration and payment by Zoom or mailed check is due by July 24 with registration available online.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here

