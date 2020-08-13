Check out all of the events below.
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project. View past projects here.
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to make a variety of crafts including this week's craft Marble Napkins. Find past episodes here.
Medicare Made Simple LIVE is a free program at 6 p.m.where attendees can learn answers to the questions that arise for people concerned about Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Register at: https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/6733987
Wednesday
Financial Workshop - LIVE is a free program at noon where attendees can learn about the seven things you should do before retirement. Register here: https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/6847031
League of Women Voters Presentation - LIVE is a free program at 1 p.m. Guest speaker this month with be Deborah Fisher, who has been executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government since 2013. Register here: https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/6895383
Social Security Workshop - LIVE is a free ONLINE Educational Webinar on Social Security planning at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about types of benefits, best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Register here: https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/6895025
Thursday
Take It and Make It - LIVE is a free interactive online program at 4 p.m. where participants can make Mosaic Tiles using recycled materials, all you will need is an idea of what you want to focus your collage on! Register for the program here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga LIVE is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions. What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together!
Email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online. View past episodes here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
