Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Teen Investing Club - Online will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more! Register online here.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. This month's speaker is Catherine Montgomery, Director of Williamson County Public Health. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about types of benefits, the best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.Saturday
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
