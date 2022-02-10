USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
 
Monday

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.

Teen Investing Club - Online will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.

Tuesday
 
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
 
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more! Register online here.

Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.

Wednesday
 
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. This month's speaker is Catherine Montgomery, Director of Williamson County Public Health. Register online here.

Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Attendees will learn about types of benefits, the best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Register online here.

Thursday
 
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and to improve body movement and psychological state. The class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
 
Friday

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.

Saturday

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

Sunday
 
Mixed Media Art Class will take place at 2 p.m. 
Can you just smell the fresh spring rain? For this project, we'll combine watercolor and pastel - they are so beautiful together! With the right materials, you can achieve surprisingly beautiful results. Join us for this easy class as we create this lovely scene. You'll learn basic materials skills along the way. This adult 2-hour class is also open to teens and is suitable for any experience level. $35 is paid in class (cash, check, or Venmo). All materials, tools, and aprons are included. Register online here.

Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here