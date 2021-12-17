USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library. The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.
 
Monday

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children (ages 6-12) are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop in classes. Register online here.

Tuesday

Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading The Christmas Letter by Lee Smith. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out, please email Maddie Hicks to reserve your copy at [email protected]. No registration is required. 

Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration is required. 

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back. Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.

Wednesday

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

Thursday

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here