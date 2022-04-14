The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
See the full list of events below.
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library:
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
National Poetry Month with The Porch will take place at 4 p.m. Teens can celebrate National Poetry Month with a free poetry writing class from The Porch. Register online here.
Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.
Tuesday
Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Southern Word: Spoken Poetry will take place at 6 p.m. Southern Word is believed to be the largest spoken word youth development and education organization in the Southeast. Join us as we celebrate National Poetry Month with a special presentation from Southern Word. Register online here.
Navigating Today’s College Admissions - Online will take place at 7 p.m. Are you dismayed by the runaway costs of attending a 4-year university? Have you ever asked yourself how colleges decide who gets admitted? In this session, Michele Wolfson will answer these questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free. Register online here.
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
League of Women Voters Presentation - Online will take place at 1 p.m. This month's speaker is Dr. Ryan Jackwood. Ryan joined Harpeth Conservancy as the Watershed Science and Restoration Program Director in March 2019. He provides strategic direction for science-based programs and implements restoration priorities based on water quality assessment. Register online here.
Thursday
Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats, and listening for bird songs and calls. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's will take place at 10 a.m. Alzheimer's and other dementias cause memory, thinking, and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease, how to approach someone about memory concerns, the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis, possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer's Association resources. Register online here.
Saturday
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Creative Writing Club will take place at 1 p.m. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us for Creative Writing Club. Each child will get a writing journal to take home and will learn how to write comics/graphic novels. Register online here.
Wellness and You in 2022 will take place at 2 p.m. Practicing Body Respect as Summer Approaches: Skills and Practical Tools! Join Murray Nutrition and Anchored Counseling Company as we learn about nutrition, wellness, and being kind to ourselves and our amazing bodies. Register online here.
Family Movie Fun will take place at 3:30 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.
Sunday
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9016906
1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
A Bluebird and a Bunting: Acrylic Class - Class fee $40 will take place at 2 p.m. A smiling Indigo Bunting and a happy Bluebird will be the subject of this fun acrylic on canvas. We will build the painting step by step, and in the process, you'll learn some of the techniques to use when working with this versatile medium.
This 3-hour class is suitable for any skill level and is open to adults and teens. $40 paid in class (cash, check, or Venmo) includes all materials, tools, and aprons. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.