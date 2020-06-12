Here's what's going on at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, located at 8109 Concord Road, in the next week.
Monday
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where this week viewers can learn how to make their own "paper wall quilt."
Mr. Bond and the Science Guys will host a free program at 1 p.m. to explore tall tales and myths to determine if the miraculous stories are physics or fantasy.
Medicare Made Simple - LIVE will take place at 6 p.m. where participants can join Craig Long online for a free presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and would like to be more educated during the overwhelming time. Registration is required.
Wednesday
The library is hosting an emergency Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortagesTo schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time. Registration is required.
CrafterZOOM - LIVE will take place at 4 p.m. and is Crafternoon with a twist for children aged 7 to 12. We'll meet up online and create crafts using common household items! The program is free and registration is required.
Thursday
Animal Tales - edZOOcation is a free program at 1 p.m. where Fantastic Creatures and Where They are Found will take an adventurous audience on a magical journey to the mystical destination of six new and exciting animal ambassadors.
The audience will discover where the Savannah Cat got her spots and the habitats the African Bullfrog need to survive. They will uncover the truths of the mystical world of dragons and examine a green iguana up close. Fears will be conquered by making friends with “Scabbers” the Norway Rat. Guests are sure to enjoy the fantastic creatures this program has to offer!
Take It & Make It - LIVE is a free program at 4 p.m. where participants will make dreamcatchers.
Registration is required and will end the Friday before the craft ensuring there are enough craft materials. Once you are registered you'll receive the link to the program.
The library will provide the craft materials for the project. You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. If there are any questions please reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected].
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions.
How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! Please email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online.
