Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Teen Investing Club will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Tuesday
Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Travel the World with Tea will take place at 2 p.m. Tea - the most popular beverage consumed worldwide after water. Come see what all the excitement is about and learn how countries around the globe take their tea. This interactive program will conclude with a tea tasting experience highlighting three unique, authentically served teas. Register online here.
Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots and more! Register online here.
The Great College Funding Gap will take place at 6 p.m. If you have an 8th-11th grade child looking to go to college without taking on debt, join us online for this free presentation with Michele Wolfson. Register online here.
Wednesday
Flow into Joy Yoga will take place at 10 a.m. Join us for a mixed-level, gentle flow yoga class where we will explore all the elements of a yoga practice - breath, positive affirmations, poses, meditation and relaxation. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Financial Workshop - Online Workshop will take place at noon and at 2 p.m. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - The Financial Planning Case Study: Problems addressed, how to plan for your family goals and potential problems or challenges. Register online here.
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. This month's speaker is Fred LeMay, who will be speaking about carbon pricing and climate change. Register online here.
Thursday
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Saturday
Teen Yoga will take place at 10:30 a.m. The practice of yoga in the vinyasa style uses simple postures and breathing techniques that help calm the nervous system and relieve stress. Teens can gain lifelong benefits for their physical and mental health through the practice of yoga. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration required.
Paranormal Investigators Presentation will take place at 3 p.m. Come learn about the paranormal investigation from the Bench Breaking Broads Ghost Hunters! Members of the group will explain what their work entails, share their stories and present past findings. The Bench Breaking Broads take a skeptical and open approach to the paranormal, so feel free to come with questions or stories of your own. Register online here.
ZOOventures with the Nashville Zoo will take place at 3 p.m. Join us for a ZOOventures animal exploration program with the Nashville Zoo. Register online here.
Sunday
Watercolor Class will take place at 2 p.m. In this watercolor class, you'll learn some techniques to paint calm water, a perfect place for a pretty heron. Greens are some of the more challenging colors to mix, so part of this class will be a lesson in greens and how to produce those gorgeous colors you see in nature. Register online here.Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.
