Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back. Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Wednesday
Fandom Fifth will take place at 4 p.m. Lets celebrate a random fandom with crafts, snacks, and more! December’s Fandom is Taylor Swift! Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
