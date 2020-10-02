The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week.
Monday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at the Brentwood Library at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. For more information visit here.
Take & Make: Leaf Gnome Pumpkins is a free program at 4 p.m. where attendees will be making a fun fall decoration!
The library will provide the craft materials for the project unless there is a tool needed that the library can't provide - but we'll let you know ahead of time! You'll pick up your bag of supplies from the circulation desk starting the Monday before the craft. For questions reach out to Paige Wilson at [email protected]. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here.
Friends of the Brentwood Library Book Sale will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
This sale has books or all genres, DVDs, Music CDS, antique books, and more! Friends Members get special hours and perks, so join before the sale!
The book sale will also take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.