Monday
Move on Monday will take place at 10 a.m. Tired of being cooped up inside with nothing interesting to do? Join us for a walk at the library to discover new things and enjoy “brain breaks” along the way. Water and snacks provided. No registration is required.
The Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 pm. All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one. No registration is required.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Drop by the library to make seashell picture frames. Register online here.
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m.Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. The class fee is $5. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online at redcrossblood.org.
Runaway Puppet Theater will take place at 1 p.m. Runaway Puppet Theater casts off for fun and adventure with their show High Seas Adventure! Captain Manfred, Miss Robin, and the rest of the crew tell tales of nautical shenanigans! It's a rollicking time on the bounding main for all ages! No registration is required.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Wednesday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online at redcrossblood.org.
Lego Club will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos®. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m.Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Thursday
Roger Day Musical Performance will take place at 1 p.m.It's a bird! It's a plane! It's the power of the brain! Join children's musician Roger Day when he brings his interactive and award-winning original music to the library. No registration is required.
Ocean Jewelry Making will take place at 4 p.m. Join us as we learn to make earrings and bracelets inspired by the ocean. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. The class fee $5. Register online here.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. Register online at redcrossblood.org.
Saturday
Cross Stitch and Talk will take place at 10 a.m. Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby. No registration is required.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Sunday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. The class fee is $5. Register online here.
