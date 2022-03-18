Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children (ages 6-12) are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in. Register online here.
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
The Latest Rules in College Admissions
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8943959
7:00 pm - Learn how you can master today’s admission rules and how you can create the greatest chance for admittance and receiving the all too elusive merit scholarship.
Financial Workshop The Changing Face of Retirement: Retirement has evolved into a new lifestyle will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop. Register online here.
Genealogy Program: Getting Ready for the 1950s Census will take place at 6 p.m. The 1950 Census will be released on April 1, 2022. How can you prepare ahead of time so that you can get the most out of it as soon as possible? We’ll discuss what questions were asked in this census and how to locate your ancestors before name indexing is complete. Register online here.
Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats and listening for bird songs and calls in this beginner-friendly event. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Practice ACT will take place at 9 a.m. but attendees should arrive by 8:45 a.m. Bring pencils, a calculator, snack or drink. We will probably finish around 12:30 pm. Test scores and follow up sessions will be offered by sign up in the week or two following the practice test. For more testing information, please contact [email protected]. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
ACT Math Classes will take place at 9 a.m. This is the online version of the ACT Math Class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens and collaborative whiteboards. Series fee of $180. Register online here.
Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.
Rites of Spring will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a fun family event celebrating spring, art and music. Tickets are $10 for single, $35 for family. All proceeds from this event benefit End Slavery Tennessee. Learn more about the event here.
Teen D&D Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
