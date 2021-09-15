Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children aged 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop in classes. Register online here.
Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Prenda Code Club will take place at 4 p.m. for children in grades 3-5 and for children in grades 6-8. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more!
Register online for grades 3-5 here, and register online for grades 6-8 here.
Nature Walk with Lindsay will take place at 10 a.m. What's in bloom? What flying or crawling around? Join our nature specialist Lindsay Dyer on a walk around the library and see what we can find and learn more about. Register online here.
The library is hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m. to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Navigating College Admissions will take place at 7 p.m. Are you dismayed by the runaway costs of attending a 4-year university? Have you ever asked yourself how colleges decide who gets admitted? In this session Michele Wolfson will answer these questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free. Register online here.
Fandom Debates will take place at 4 p.m. Learn debating skills while arguing about your favorite fandom topics! Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This will have a $5 class fee. Register online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Teen Yoga will take place at 10:30 a.m. The practice of yoga in the vinyasa style uses simple postures and breathing techniques that help calm the nervous system and relieve stress. Teens can gain lifelong benefits for their physical and mental health through the practice of yoga. Register online here.
Fresh Air and Family will take place at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 7-12 are invited to go on a family nature walk with Circulation Supervisor and nature enthusiast, Lindsay Dyer! Meet us outside the front of the library. No registration is required.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
PAWsome Reading with Shiloh will take place at noon. Spots are limited! Improve your child’s literacy skills by reading with Shiloh the Border Collie for 20 minutes. The mission of READing Paws is to improve the literacy skills of children through the assistance of nationally registered & qualified therapy animal-owner/handler teams as literacy mentors. Register online here.
Author Visit: Kristin O’Donnell Tubb will take place at 2:15 p.m. Visit with Kristin O'Donnell Tubb, who will be presenting "Everyone's a Writer." The presentation will include discussion about where ideas come from and how to turn them into stories. Register online here.
Sunday
Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
