The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
Monday
Take and Make - Online will take place at 4 p.m. We'll be doing a virtual interactive craft together! These crafts are intended for adults and teens. There will be a 2-person registration limit per household, so please register! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. $10 fee per class. Register online here.
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Prenda Code Club will take place 4:30 p.m. Grades 3-5 are invited to use the library's Prenda Coding Club program to learn a whole new language. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots and more! Register online here.
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Thursday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friends of the Brentwood Library Book Sale will kick off at 10 a.m. and will continue on Saturday and Sunday. This sale will have lots of extras including:
- The Brentwood I Remember by John Oden. This beautiful collector’s book is $50, and all proceeds benefit the City of Brentwood Historic Commission.
- The Owen-Primm notecards. A set of 5 notecards are $10 and all proceeds benefit FOBL & the Historic Commission.
- Original artwork from a local gallery!
- Stocking stuffers made at the library
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Saturday
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Join us for a story and a craft.
Yoga for Kids will take place at 2 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games and more. There is a $10 class fee. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
