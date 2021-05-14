A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Effective Communication Strategies with the Alzheimer’s Association is a free program at 1 p.m. where attendees can explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Register online here.
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. and feature State Senator for the 23rd District Jack Johnson. Register online here.Thursday
Book Talk: Celiac Lost will take place at 6 p.m. with discussions of "Celiac Lost," a quick and easy guidebook that provides practical tips and advice from a family going through the experience of having Celiac Disease that was written by a mother and son. Register online here.
Genre Book Club will take place at 4 p.m. Love to talk about books, but don't have time to add another title to your "To Read" pile? Come to Genre Book Club, where we discuss our new and old favorite books and series in a different genre each month. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
Saturday
A free Shred Event will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until the truck is full). Bring your documents to shred at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, sponsored by the Ben Kinney Real Estate Team.
This is a weather-dependent event as the shred truck cannot operate in the rain. Please "register" for this event to receive email communication if plans need to be amended due to weather. Register online here.
The library will also be hosting a free two-day, pop-up vaccine event on May 22 and June 12 to distribute both doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. Read more about the vaccine event here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
