The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.
Tuesday
Medicare Made Simple Webinar will take place at 6 p.m. where attendees can join Craig Long online for a free presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare. Registration is available online here.
Wednesday
Teen Investing Club will take place at 4:15 p.m. and aims to teach teens and preteens about the fundamentals of investing. It will include guest speakers, games, and competitions during some meetings. Registration is available online here.
A free Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. where attendees will learn about types of benefits, best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Registration is available online here.
Thursday
The library is hosting emergency Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. More information is available here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here.
Saturday
A free Shred Event sponsored by Ben Kinney Real Estate Team will be held at 10 a.m. where anyone can bring their documents to shred at the library. A shred truck will be in the parking lot from 10 am-1 pm (or until the truck is full.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.