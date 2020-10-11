USE Brentwood Library USE
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. Read more below.

Tuesday

Medicare Made Simple Webinar will take place at 6 p.m. where attendees can join Craig Long online for a free presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare. Registration is available online here

Wednesday

A free Financial Workshop Thriving During Volatility: How to manage the markets in the brave new world will take place at noon. Registration is available online here.

Teen Investing Club will take place at 4:15 p.m. and aims to teach teens and preteens about the fundamentals of investing. It will include guest speakers, games, and competitions during some meetings. Registration is available online here.

A free Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. where attendees will learn about types of benefits, best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments. Registration is available online here.

Thursday

The library is hosting emergency Red Cross Blood Drive at 11 a.m. to battle current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. More information is available here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga is a free program at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Register online here. 

Saturday 

A free Shred Event sponsored by Ben Kinney Real Estate Team will be held at 10 a.m. where anyone can bring their documents to shred at the library. A shred truck will be in the parking lot from 10 am-1 pm (or until the truck is full.)

Sunday
 
Navigating Today's College Admission is a free event at 4 p.m. where Michele Wolfson will answer common questions and introduce strategies to help students stand out in the admissions process and graduate college debt-free. Registration is available online here.
 
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
 
The Library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.

Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world! Watch the program anytime here.

Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where we make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.

Question Corner is a virtual program where every other week, Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions! What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! You can view past episodes here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

