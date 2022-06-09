The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
Monday
Move on Monday
No registration required
10:00 am - Tired of being cooped up inside with nothing interesting to do? Join us for a walk at the library to discover new things and enjoy “brain breaks” along the way. Meet us at the front of the library!
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club
No registration required
12:30 pm - All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9187363
4:00 pm - Welcome to Crafting Power Hour! Drop by the library to make "beach in a bottle" sand art!
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231910
10:00 am - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Pre-School Story Time
No registration required
10:00 am & 11:00 am, Tuesday & Wednesday
Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale.
Steve Pennington
No registration required
1:00 pm - Steve Pennington combines comedy, magic, music, puppetry and more to entertain and amaze.
Medicare Made Simple
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8927622
6:00 pm - Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time.
Wednesday
League of Women Voters Presentation - Online
Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8773134
1:00 p.m. - Traffic tickets? Stolen items from an unlocked car? Fender benders? Beyond these contacts with your local police, wouldn’t it be interesting to learn more about police work from the perspective of an experienced law enforcement officer?
Join us to hear about Police Chief Richard Hickey’s three decades of experience and insights regarding local law enforcement. He was appointed as the city of Brentwood’s fourth Chief of Police in February of 2022. Since 1991 Chief Hickey has served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, and an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office. Chief Hickey is a graduate of MTSU and the FBI National Academy.
Lego Club
Register at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9053346
4:00 pm - Children (ages 8-12) are invited to join us for Lego Club! Bring your imagination and we’ll provide the Legos®
Goldfish Cracker Tasting
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9172518
5:30 pm - Join us at the library to sample and discuss different flavors of Goldfish crackers!
Social Security Workshop
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8927623
6:00 pm - Join us for a free educational webinar on Social Security planning. Attendees will learn about types of benefits, the best age to claim, how benefits are taxed, and other important considerations that could make significant differences in lifetime payments.
Thursday
Create with Me Under the Sea
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9076728
10:00 am - This program will feature fun making ocean-related crafts. Ages 4-5.
Red Cross Blood Drives
Register Online at redcrossblood.org
11:00 am - To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Mr. Bond
No registration required
1:00 pm - Bond is back! Join us to learn about waves! Waves of the ocean, sound waves, and even light waves! Discover how scientists use the ocean to create energy, laugh out loud when we change the waves of your voice, and be amazed at the destructive power of concentrated light waves!
Teen D&D Club
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9154073
4:30 pm - Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim - Class fee $5
Register Online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231791
9:00 am - With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice.
Tai Chi and Qigong - Class fee $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231759
11:00 am - This course will teach students Yang style Tai Chi and Qigong. Through this course, students will gain experience in the movements designed to cultivate the internal energy known in Chinese as ‘qi’, and understand how practicing Tai Chi and Qigong can help enhance one’s physical and mental engagement and improve his/her overall well-being.
Saturday
Donuts with Dad
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/8955777
10:30 am - Join us for a special storytime with donuts to celebrate Father's Day!
Sunday
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9231652
1:30 pm - Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana.
Dance of Watercolor Class - $40 class fee
Register online at https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/9285361
2:00 pm - In this very detailed and informative class, we'll cover tools and supplies (including what to avoid!), and then you'll be able to confidently walk into any art supply store and buy what you need.
Included is a handout with explanations and buying suggestions, and some sample watercolors to take home. We'll also produce at least one finished work where you can try out your new skills. This adult class is suitable for any level and is also open to teens.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
