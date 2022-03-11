Monday
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Tuesday
Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Prenda Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more! Register online here.
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. Come join us on Zoom for a debate about “Is the Electoral College is outdated?” Our guests will be Dr. Pat Richey and his Blue Raider debate team from Middle Tennessee State University, in Murfreesboro.
The Blue Raider debate has a long history, beginning when MTSU opened in 1911. The participants debating will be Captain Steven Barhorst, a junior, Hannah Rowland, a senior, Haley Bobo, a senior, and Joey Mego, a sophomore. Come learn with us about this timely subject.
Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Teen Movie Afternoon will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a movie and popcorn bar. Register online here.
Sunday
ACT English Class will take place at 1 p.m. This is the online version of the ACT English class. The class will allow student interaction through video chat, shared screens, and collaborative whiteboards. Class fee of $90. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Teen Game Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for Teen Game Club, where we play different board games, card games, and other tabletop games on Sunday afternoons. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
