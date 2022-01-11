Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring knitting needles and crochet hooks — the library provides the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release. This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. This month's speaker is Jody Barnwell who is the Co-Lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Register online here.
Thursday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
