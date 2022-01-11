USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
 
See the full list of events below.
 
Monday

Closed
 
Tuesday

Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring knitting needles and crochet hooks — the library provides the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release. This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. No registration required.

Wednesday
 
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. This month's speaker is Jody Barnwell who is the Co-Lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Register online here.

Thursday

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.

Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.

Saturday
 
ZOOVentures with the Nashville Zoo is an all-day virtual event which will give attendees a virtual experience with the Nashville Zoo and A Day with Sloane, the Carnivore Keeper! Register online here.

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

Teen Mic Night will take place at 6 p.m. Are you 12-18 years old and have a talent to share? Musicians, poets, dancers, actors, and other performers are invited to sign up for Open Mic Night! We have five-minute time slots available. Performances run from 6:15-7:50 p.m. Register online here.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here