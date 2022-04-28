USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
 
See the full list of events below.
 
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library: 
 
Monday

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.

Tuesday

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Wednesday

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Thursday
 
Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library for this beginner-friendly event to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats, and listening for bird songs and calls. Register online here.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Friday

Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Tai Chi and Qigong will take place at 11 a.m. This course will teach students Yang style Tai Chi and Qigong. Through this course, students will gain experience in the movements designed to cultivate the internal energy known in Chinese as ‘qi’, and understand how practicing Tai Chi and Qigong can help enhance one’s physical and mental engagement and improve his/her overall well-being. This has a $5 class fee. Register online here.

Teen Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.

Saturday
 
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
 
Jessica Young Author Visit will take place at 11:30 a.m. Join us for a chance to win a signed book from Jessica Young, the author of "Spy Guy: The Not-So-Secret Agent," "A Wish is a Seed" and "The Finley Flowers Series." The presentation will include a discussion about where ideas come from and how to turn them into stories. This author celebrates young writers and encourages everyone to know THEY have a unique voice that can be shared. Make sure to bring your favorite book, and we will see you there! Register online here.
 
Improv Comedy Workshop will take place at 3 p.m. Join us at the library for an interactive Improv Workshop from Third Coast Comedy Club! This hands-on program is designed to teach you the basics of improvised comedy through a series of games and exercises intended to entertain, challenge, and inspire. Ages 16 and up! Registration required. Register online here.
 
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here