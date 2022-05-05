The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week.
Monday
See the full list of events below.
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library:
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m.
The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.
Tuesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more! Register online here.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Genealogy Program: Using the1950s Census - Online will take place at 6 p.m. Now that the 1950 census is out, let’s explore what’s in it. Learn how to ‘correct’ the index if necessary, so that you and others can find your ancestors in the future. We’ll also cover any issues with the rollout. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Thursday
Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats, and listening for bird songs and calls. Beginner friendly. Register online here.
Feldenkrais: Movement for Comfort and Ease - Class fee $5 will take place at 1 p.m. The Feldenkrais method is claimed to reorganize connections between the brain and body and so improve body movement and psychological state. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia will take place at 10 a.m. Alzheimer's is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Register online here.
Tai Chi & Qigong - Class fee $5 per session will take place at 11 a.m. This course will teach students Yang style Tai Chi and Qigong . Through this course, students will gain experience in the movements designed to cultivate the internal energy known in Chinese as ‘qi’, and understand how practicing Tai Chi and Qigong can help enhance one’s physical and mental engagement and improve his/her overall well-being. Register online here.
Saturday, May 14
Cross Stitch and Talk will take place at 10 a.m. Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby. No registration is required.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Sunday
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5 will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
