A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below:
Monday
Take & Make is a free live, online interactive program at 4 p.m. This week they will be making Felt Spring Brooches. This is a live interactive virtual program. Sign up ahead of time to receive your supplies! Register online here.
Tuesday
Teed Coding Club
Virtual Teen Coding Club will be held at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.
Wednesday
A free online Genealogy Program will take place at 6 p.m. What paper trail did your ancestors leave when they came to America and became citizens? This class explores where to look for immigration records and the process your ancestors went through to become citizens. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.