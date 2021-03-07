USE Brentwood Library USE
A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.

See all of the events below:

Monday

Take & Make is a free live, online interactive program at 4 p.m. This week they will be making Felt Spring Brooches. This is a live interactive virtual program. Sign up ahead of time to receive your supplies! Register online here.

Tuesday

Teed Coding Club

Virtual Teen Coding Club will be held at 4 p.m. for teens aged 12-18 who are interested in having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.

Wednesday

A free online Genealogy Program will take place at 6 p.m. What paper trail did your ancestors leave when they came to America and became citizens? This class explores where to look for immigration records and the process your ancestors went through to become citizens. Register online here.

Friday

Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. where the group will focus on breath and mindfulness. This class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Register online here.

ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS 

The library also has the following programs available on the city's YouTube channel at any time.
 
Out and About is a free virtual program where viewers can put down the books and learn new things in the world. Watch the program anytime here.
 
Tutorial Tuesday is an online program where they make a fun craft you can do at home. Find past episodes here.

Fingerplay Friday is an online program where viewers can help their children develop their gross motor skills with these short stories and rhymes. Find episodes anytime on the City YouTube Channel.

The World Explained! is a free virtual program where they take real-world concepts and break them down so they're easier to understand for elementary-aged children. Find episodes on the city YouTube Channel here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

