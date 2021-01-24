A variety of in person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
See all of the events below.
Tuesday
Teen Coding Club will take place at 4 p.m. for teens ages 12-18 who are interested having fun while learning new skills. Register online here.
Spark Joy - Online Webinar is a free presentation at 6 p.m. where participants will learn the philosophy behind the KonMari Method and discover what it means to live a life that Sparks Joy. They will dive into the guiding principles needed to stay tidy once and for all! Register online here.
Wednesday
An emergency Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to help battle current blood shortages. Registration is required, with the ability to schedule an online appointment here by entering the sponsor code CityofBrentwood. For more information click here.
A free Financial Workshop will take place at noon with Outlook 2021: What might be in store for investors in 2021. An LPL Research Outlook for the coming year ahead and what 2021 might be like. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga will take place at 9 a.m. with a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice utilizing blocks and straps. Suitable for all levels. Email [email protected] for the Zoom information. Registration is available online here.
ONGOING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS
