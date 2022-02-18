The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
Monday
Library closed for inventory day
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb (Bonus class on February 27th!)
will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here
.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive
will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org
and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Financial Workshop - Online will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - When Your Health and Money Intersect: How the two are linked together. Register online here.
Thursday
Teens and Money: Tips for Teens and Parents
will take place at 4:30 p.m. Learn about creating a budget, using credit responsibly, taking responsibility for your emergency nest egg, chores for allowance, and other aspects of personal finance. Register online here
.
Hot Chocolate Bombs
will take place at 5 p.m. Have you heard of Hot Chocolate bombs? They're all the rage! A hot chocolate bomb is a ball of chocolate filled with marshmallows and hot cocoa mix. All you have to do is pop a bomb into your mug, pour some steamed milk over it, and voila! The perfect treat for a cozy day at home. Join us in making these fun (and delicious) treats. Register online here
.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Saturday
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
From Nothing to Something
will take 11:15 a.m. Families are invited to join The National Museum of African American Music to learn about the music innovations that early African Americans created using only their memory and limited resources. This program is designed to enhance awareness, preservation, and sharing of musical traditions through rhythm and drums. Each child will also receive an instrument to take home. Walk-ins are welcome! Register online here
.
Living History Walk
will take place at 1 p.m. Ten costumed re-enactors will portray interesting figures in the history of Williamson County. This free event is suitable for persons school age to adult. Attendees will hear from a commander at the Battle of Brentwood, an Indian Captive taken from his home on Wilson Pike, a confederate soldier who returned home to fight on the land he grew up on, and many others. We hope to bring the rich history of Williamson County alive, and guests will leave with a new appreciation of our Williamson County home. Register online here
.
Teen Movie Afternoon will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a movie and popcorn bar. Register online here.
Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.
Sunday
Teen D&D Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.