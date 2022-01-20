USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events this week. See the full list of events below.

Monday

Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.

Teen Investing Club - Online will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.

Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children (ages 6-12) are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.

Tuesday
 
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required. 

Ms. Pat's Retirement will take place at 3:30 p.m. Join us in wishing Ms. Pat a happy retirement after 33 years of being a vital and beloved part of our Library.
 
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
 
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
 
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.

Financial Workshop - ONLINE will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - 2022 Outlook for the Stock Market: What might be in store for investors in 2022. Register online here.

Financial Workshop - IN PERSON will take place at 2 p.m. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - 2022 Outlook for the Stock Market: What might be in store for investors in 2022. Register online here.

Volunteer Opportunities in Genealogy - ONLINE will take place at 6 p.m. Have you ever found the record you needed because someone took the time to index a census, vital record, newspaper obituary, etc.? Would you like to help index and give back to the cause? Indexing records is not hard and is something you can do for as little or as much time as you want to. There are many projects out there that need our help. Come learn about these opportunities both here in TN and elsewhere. Register online here.

Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here.
 
Friends of the Brentwood Library Book Sale early access for Friends Members starts at 9:00 am, open to the public at 10:00 am. Sunday is half-price day!
 
Saturday

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here