Monday
Take & Make will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! Register online here.
Teen Investing Club - Online will take place at 4:30 p.m. Are you interested in learning about the stock market, inflation, and investing? Are you in either middle or high school? If so, this club is for you! Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children (ages 6-12) are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Financial Workshop - ONLINE will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - 2022 Outlook for the Stock Market: What might be in store for investors in 2022. Register online here.
Financial Workshop - IN PERSON will take place at 2 p.m. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - 2022 Outlook for the Stock Market: What might be in store for investors in 2022. Register online here.
Volunteer Opportunities in Genealogy - ONLINE will take place at 6 p.m. Have you ever found the record you needed because someone took the time to index a census, vital record, newspaper obituary, etc.? Would you like to help index and give back to the cause? Indexing records is not hard and is something you can do for as little or as much time as you want to. There are many projects out there that need our help. Come learn about these opportunities both here in TN and elsewhere. Register online here.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Family Movie Fun will take place at 3 p.m. Join us in the Storytime Room for a family-friendly movie. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.