The Brentwood Library continues with its event offerings for the week of July 6 through July 12. Check out all of the events below.
Monday
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project.
View past projects here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3716524421710514/
A Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. to fill current blood shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood to reserve your appointment time. Registration is required.
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to do "Cat Castles."
Find past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/3013667515383602/
Steve and Friends is a free program at 1 p.m. where anyone can watch the livestream of on the Steve and Friends Facebook.
Online Birding with Stacy is a free program at 6 p.m. whereStacy Elliott shares her passion for birdwatching and will host small groups for Bird Walks outdoors around the library. Check out the calendar online to register for each event individually.
https://brentwood-tn.libcal.com/event/6783988
Wednesday
Storytime Online with Miss Pat is a free program at 10 a.m. where participants can see a video with their favorite storyteller.
View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/1518469691658004/
Imagine a Story About You; Teen Writing Series is a four week virtual summer writing camp for middle and high school students that will focus on how to write a memoir. The class will be July 8, 15, 22, & 29 at 2 p.m. and will have a $40 class fee. Registration is available online.
Friday
Gentle Yoga is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.
Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions -- How tall is a T-Rex? What is DNA? How do tomatoes grow? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together! Please email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online.
View past episodes here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/BrentwoodLibrary/277130300388061/
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
