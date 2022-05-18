Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out, please email Maddie Hicks to reserve your copy at [email protected]. No registration required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more! Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Creative Writing Club will take place at 1 p.m. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us for Creative Writing Club. Each child will get a writing journal to take home and will learn how to write comics/graphic novels. Register online here.
Yoga for Kids - $10 Class fee will take place at 2 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.
Gentle Yoga with Deb - $5 Class fee will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.