USE Brentwood Library USE
Courtesy of the John P. Holt Brentwood Library
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. 
 
See the full list of events below.
 
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library: 
 
Monday
 
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m.
 
The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 

Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.

Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.

Tuesday

Morning Book Discussion will take place at 10 a.m. We will be reading "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig. Ten copies of the book are available to sign out, please email Maddie Hicks to reserve your copy at [email protected]. No registration required. 

Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.

Code Club - Grades 3-5 will take place at 4:30 p.m. Create Minecraft worlds, build a website, control robots, and more! Register online here.

Wednesday

Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m.
 
The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood. 
 
Respectful Parenting Workshop will take place at 5:30 p.m. We'll explore some of the foundational elements of respectful parenting, reflect on how we want to feel in our parenting journeys, and work on ways to get there with confidence. Register online here.
 
Thursday
 
Summer Book Recs Sign up to receive a packet of treats and a customized book recommendation list to jump-start your summer reading! Register online here.
 
Saturday

Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.

Creative Writing Club will take place at 1 p.m. Children ages 8-12 are invited to join us for Creative Writing Club. Each child will get a writing journal to take home and will learn how to write comics/graphic novels. Register online here.

Yoga for Kids - $10 Class fee will take place at 2 p.m. What better way to go on a storytime adventure than through yoga? Children ages 5-12 are invited to join us for kids yoga, which includes books, games, and more! Comfortable clothing recommended; mats provided or bring your own. Register online here.

Whisps of Color Art Class - $35 Class fee will take place at 3 p.m. In this enjoyable and very relaxing class, we'll use a process called "painting without paint." The finished work looks like a painting, but it's created with layers of translucent paper on a stretched canvas. You will choose the subject matter from a couple of examples. The process is soothing and peaceful, fun and so easy to do, and the results will surprise you. Register online here.
 
Sunday

Gentle Yoga with Deb - $5 Class fee will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.