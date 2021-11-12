A variety of in-person and online events will take place next week at the Brentwood Library.
Monday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will take place at 12:30 p.m. All Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Attendees should bring a set if they have one. No registration required.
Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring knitting needles and crochet hooks, they will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration is required.
Financial Workshop will take place at noon. Join Joe Budd in this online workshop - The Times They Are A’ Changin’: How is today different from previous generations from an investing and planning perspective. Register online here.
Medicare Made Simple will take place at 6 p.m. Join Craig Long online for a presentation designed for those turning 65 and older who need to make a decision on Medicare and need information during this overwhelming time. Register online here.
Wednesday
League of Women Voters Presentation will take place at 1 p.m. This month's speaker is Jody Barnwell who is the Co-Lead of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. Register online here.Nature Walk with Lindsey will take place at 3 p.m. What's in bloom? What flying or crawling around? Join our nature specialist Lindsay Dyer on a walk around the library. Register online here.
Social Security Workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Join us for a free online educational webinar on Social Security planning. Register online here.
Thursday
Pizza and Pages will take place at 4 p.m. Pizza & Pages, where we eat pizza, discuss a different book genre each month and get a sneak peek at some upcoming titles. Register online here.Friday
Friday Movie Matinee will take place at 1 p.m. Join us for a free matinee for adults and teens. Register online here.
Cross Stitch and Talk will take place at 10 a.m. Bring something to work on while we talk about this awesome hobby. No registration required.
Happy Little Art Class will take place at 2 p.m. Follow along with a classic Bob Ross "Joy of Painting" episode to create a unique work of art. Register online here.
Teen D&D Club will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18. Register online here.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.
