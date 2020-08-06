Check out all of the events below.
Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project. View past projects here.
Tuesday
Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to make a variety of crafts. Find past episodes here.
Living with Alzheimers is a free program at 1 p.m. where attendees can find answers to the questions that arise for people concerned about Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Register for the program here.
Wednesday
Storytime Online with Miss Pat is a free program at 10 a.m. where participants can see a video with their favorite storyteller. View past episodes here.
Thursday
Take It and Make It - LIVE is a free interactive online program at 4 p.m. where participants can make Mosaic Tiles using recycled materials, all you will need is an idea of what you want to focus your collage on! Register for the program here.
