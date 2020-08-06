USE Brentwood Library USE
The Brentwood Library continues with its event offerings for the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16.

Check out all of the events below. 

Monday 

Origami with Miss Stephanie is a free online instructional video will be posted each Monday at 4:30 p.m. showing a basic origami project. View past projects here

Tuesday 

Tutorial Tuesday is a free online program at 10 a.m. on the libraries Facebook page where viewers can learn how to make a variety of crafts. Find past episodes here.

Living with Alzheimers is a free program at 1 p.m. where attendees can find answers to the questions that arise for people concerned about Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Register for the program here.

Wednesday 

Storytime Online with Miss Pat is a free program at 10 a.m. where participants can see a video with their favorite storyteller. View past episodes here.

Thursday

Take It and Make It - LIVE is a free interactive online program at 4 p.m. where participants can make Mosaic Tiles using recycled materials, all you will need is an idea of what you want to focus your collage on! Register for the program here

Friday

Gentle Yoga LIVE is a free class at 9 a.m. appropriate for those who want a softer, nurturing, slow-paced, well-supported and relaxing practice. Suitable for all levels. Registration is available online.

Question Corner is a free program at 3 p.m. where Miss Stephanie will answers all of your children's reference questions. What do firefighters do? Where do clouds come from? We'll browse our non-fiction section and find out together!

Email your questions to [email protected], including your child's name. Registration is available online. View past episodes here

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here.

 

