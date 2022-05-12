Take & Make - Online will take place at 4 p.m. Sign up online, come pick up your materials, then tune in for a live, interactive craft! This week's craft is Pom Pom Bookmarks. Register online here.
Scholastic Chess Club will take place at 5 p.m. Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn and play chess with a Nashville Chess Center coach. Sign up for the whole month of classes for $40 (please register your child for each date) or $10 for individual drop-in classes. Register online here.
Stitching for Charity will take place at 10 a.m. Bring your knitting needles and crochet hooks, we will provide the yarn and instructions. No registration is required.
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
League of Women Voters Presentation - Online will take place at 1 p.m.
Come join us for the first ever non-pixelated LWVWC program! Since our Chapter’s 2020 inception, this will be our first in-person meeting. Our program guests will be Rep. Glen Casada, TN House District 63; Rep. Brandon Ogles, TN House District 61 and Rep. Sam Whitson, TN House District 65.
At the close of the 2022 Legislative Session we will hear about redistricting, bills regarding voting and bills of particular interest to Williamson County and Tennessee residents. Representatives will each also review outcomes for some of their stated aims at the opening of the 2022 Session last January. Register online here.
Online Financial Workshop Social Security Choices: Integrating your Social Security Strategy into your financial plan will take place at 2 p.m. with Joe Budd. Register online here.
Bird Club will take place at 9 a.m. Join us at the library to practice identifying birds, exploring various habitats, and listening for bird songs and calls. Beginner friendly. Register online here.
Teen D&D Club will take place at 4:30 p.m. Join us for a game of Dungeons & Dragons! Everyone from newbies to experienced players are welcome. Ages 12-18. Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim - Class fee $5 will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. Register online here.
Tai Chi and Qigong - Class fee $5 will take place at 11 a.m. This course will teach students Yang style Tai Chi and Qigong. Through this course, students will gain experience in the movements designed to cultivate the internal energy known in Chinese as ‘qi’, and understand how practicing Tai Chi and Qigong can help enhance one’s physical and mental engagement and improve his/her overall well-being. Register online here.
Saturday
Saturday Story Time will take place at 10:30 a.m. Come enjoy a story with a short craft! No registration is required.
Plant and Seed Swap will take place at noon. Bring any seeds, seedlings, bulbs, or plants that you would like to donate to the swap. No registration is required.
"Watermarks" Documentary and Discussion will take place at 2 p.m. Join us for a viewing of the documentary Watermarks, followed by a discussion featuring a relative of one of the stars. Register online here.
Sunday
Gentle Yoga with Deb - Class fee is $5 will take place at 1:30 p.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. Register online here.
