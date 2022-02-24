The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a variety of events next week. See the full list of events below.
The copy below is provided by the Brentwood Library:
Monday
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Brentwood Mah Jongg Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. and all Mah Jongg players are welcome to attend. Bring a set if you have one.
Crafting Power Hour will take place at 4 p.m. Join us for a craft! Let's get together and learn a new craft, each Crafting Power Hour will be a new project! Register online here.
Tuesday
Gentle Yoga with Deb will take place at 10 a.m. Breathe, relax, stretch and release! This class incorporates slow, opening stretches and mindful use of the breath to prepare the body for a gentle moving asana flow, followed by a soothing cool down and savasana. This class has a $5 fee. Register online here.
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place at 11 a.m. The Library is hosting blood drives to battle current shortages. To schedule an appointment, log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood. Registration is required to give blood.
Wednesday
Pre-School Story Time will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Story Time is back! Come to the Story Time Room and enjoy a short tale. No registration required.
Thursday
Garden Talk: Small Shrubs for Multi-Season Interest
will take place at 10 a.m. Explore a variety of small shrubs that can add interest to your landscape throughout the year. Our focus will be on shrubs that are appropriate for our Middle Tennessee environment. This talk is offered through the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association. Register online here
.
Teen Anime Club will take place at 4 p.m. Enjoy videos, snacks, and activities inspired by your favorite anime and manga! Register online here.
Friday
Gentle Yoga with Kim
will take place at 9 a.m. With a focus on breath and mindfulness, this class is appropriate for those who want a softer, slow-paced, relaxing practice. This class has a $5 fee and registration is available online here
.
Saturday
Storytime with Firefighter Lipscomb
will take place at 11 a.m. Children of all ages are invited to join Firefighter Lipscomb from the Brentwood Fire Department and see the firetruck! Walk-ins are welcome! Register online here
.
ACT Reading Class - Online
will take place at 1 p.m. Students will receive in-depth instruction on test-taking strategies for the ACT exam, as well as specific techniques for the Reading section, including timing, question analysis, and test approaches for student-selected scoring goals. The class will also include grammar and punctuation review, techniques for skimming and scanning reading passages, and opportunities to practice applying these strategies. The course will help students plan a personal and effective approach to the exam that can maximize their scores. Register online here
.
Sunday
ACT Science Class - Online
will take place at 1 p.m. Students will receive in-depth instruction on test-taking strategies for the ACT exam, as well as specific techniques for the Science section, including timing, question analysis, and test approaches for student-selected scoring goals. The class will also review important math concepts and formulas, teach graph-reading skills, and give students opportunities to practice applying these strategies. The course will help students plan a personal and effective approach to the exam that can maximize their scores. All practice materials will be provided. Register online here
.
Writing Goals Group Meeting
will take place at 3:30 p.m. Are you having trouble meeting your goals? Come to the Writing Goals Group meeting to be inspired and find direction with your writing. We are not a critique group. Register online here
.
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. More information about the library and other events and programming can be found here
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.