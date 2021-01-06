The Brentwood Library saw a decrease in both physical and e-book checkouts throughout 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic amid other changes and adaptations.
According to Brentwood Library staff, patron's use of e-books increased greatly in April and May, with 12,641 e-book checkouts in April 2020 compared to 9,276 checkouts in April of 2019. That number was 12,413 checkouts in May 2020 compared to 10,112 in May of 2019.
The change in checkouts were not as dramatic throughout the rest of the year, and year-to-date e-book checkouts actually decreased slightly in 2020 with 87,308 checkouts throughout 2020 versus 91,667 e-book checkouts in 2019.
That decrease in checkouts was even more dramatic with physical books with 350,571 books checked out in 2019 and 240,388 books checked out in 2020, as of Dec. 14.
This was in part due to the suspension of in-person services at the library in an attempt to help combat rising cases of COVID-19 earlier in the year.
The numbers were most dramatic in April and May with only 2,437 physical books checked out in April of 2020 compared to 35,304 checked out in April of 2019.
In May 2020 12,013 physical books were checked out, still far below the May 2019 number of 38,510 checkouts.
In late 2019 Macmillan Publishers announced an eight-week embargo on newly released e-books, a decision that was reversed by the powerhouse publisher in March 2020 due to the pandemic.
Other changes at the library included a new focus on virtual programming, all of which has continued to be funded throughout the year, in part due to the Friends of the Brentwood Library.
Last month FOBL announced that they would not be hosting their regularly scheduled book sale in January, and instead have offered alternative ways for the community to support the group that helps to fund the library's programming.
More information about the John P. Holt Brentwood Library can be found here.
