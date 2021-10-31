The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will host illustrator Mary Uhles who is known for her work on several children's books.
The free event is open to children of all ages and will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Registration is available online.
Uhles' work can be seen in a variety of children's books including "The Little Kids' Table," "Kooky Crumbs," "A Tuba Christmas" and "Twelve Days of Christmas in Tennessee."
Uhles will speak on how she creates an illustration and what it takes to be a professional illustrator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.