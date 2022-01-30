The Brentwood Library will host the Nashville Opera will have a special community performance of "Goldie B. Locks and the Three Singing Bears."
The 45-minute family-friendly production is set to the music of Mozart's "The Magic Flute" along with catchy numbers from Offenbach.
The Nashville Opera has performances scheduled from Feb. 1-March 19, but this special performance at the library will only take place once on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.
"Goldie, a little girl with a great passion for bugs and spiders, finds herself in a sticky situation when she stumbles upon the dwelling of the three singing bears," a synopsis of the show reads. "Hungry and lost, she eats from the soup bowls Mama Bear has left on the table to cool. When the three bears return to their lunch and discover a soup thief is on the loose, Baby Bear 'Peek' leads a brave detective search and befriends Goldie Locks, our accidental soup thief, along the way! The ensuing adventure teaches children the true meaning of friendship and the importance of honesty."
Tickets are limited and registration is available online here.
