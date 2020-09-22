The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting a free plant and seed swap on Oct. 2.
Starting at 9 a.m. participants can drop off any seeds, seedlings, bulbs, or plants they would like to donate and the swap kicks off at 11 a.m.
Participants are asked to label the items with as much information as possible, (Name, scientific name, color, etc.,) and the library will have a ticketing system so those who donate will be able to choose what they would like to take home and then open up any leftovers to patrons.
The swap will take place outside on the Meeting Room Porch in front of Meeting Room B.
Anyone with questions can email programs coordinator Brigid Day at [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.