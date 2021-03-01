The Brentwood Library will host their annual Plant and Seed Swap on March 26.
The free event will see community members donate any seeds, seedlings, bulbs or plants beginning at 9 a.m. and at 11 a.m. participants will be able to choose from donated plants to take home.
Participants are asked to label donations with as much information as possible, including the plant’s name, scientific name and color.
The swap will take place on the meeting room porch in front of Meeting Room B, and participants can email questions to [email protected].
